NEP to be implemented from this academic year, says Karnataka Deputy CM Narayan

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2021, 21:18 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 22:43 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

The new National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

"The NEP will be implemented from this year despite Covid-19. It offers an answer to all the problems faced by the students, parents and teachers on the prevailing education system," Ashwath Narayan said during an international level virtual conference on 'Education and Industries'.

According to him, the NEP would take the society forward because it creates a talent pool required for industries.

The DCM said preparations were almost complete to implement it but due to Covid-19 the process was delayed.

Narayan also said the industry has come forward to offer one-year internships to the students.

NEP
Karnataka
Ashwath Narayan
National education policy

