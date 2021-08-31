NEP will provide autonomy to academic institutions: Ashwath Narayan

Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will strengthen the education system by eliminating rigidity, granting flexibility and autonomy to institutions.

Launching NEP 2020 at Mangalore University (MU), he said that the NEP was drafted after wide consultations that spanned for five years and after considering more than three lakh suggestions.

The policy aspires that students should become globally competitive while retaining one’s own identity.

The minister said that the government aims to bring in reforms in higher education institutions in the state. At present, all educational institutions are functioning either under the government or universities. Our aim is to ensure that all institutions get autonomy and each institution should have the powers to award degrees.

NEP has the objective of providing right kind of education, aims at all-round development of the students and upholding the rich culture and heritage of the country. The economy could thrive only through knowledge, innovation, scientific and technical progress,” he stressed. The NEP came into existence after 34 years.

It will take 10 years to implement NEP fully in the state, Minister added. NEP aims at developing critical thinking and creative learning in students. In the past, the assessment was only theoretical. Through the new system, there will be daily evaluation and assessment of students, he explained.

The policy aims at empowering the student community to face competition at the global level. Later at a press meet, Minister said that during the academic year, NEP is focusing on learning methods, curriculum and pedagogy. The administrative reforms will be implemented in the days to come.

Minister clarified that NEP was not being implemented in a hurry. Many have projected NEP as a saffronisation of education, which is not true, he stressed. Those opposing NEP should highlight one aspect that is against the interest of students. Minister addressing concerns raised by language teachers said Kannada has been made compulsory as one among the two languages to be taught in the first two years of undergraduate under NEP.

The other languages can be studied under open electives. Students get credits for NCC, NSS, cultural activities, sports and other activities. Even the educational institutions can collaborate with other educational institutions for offering the courses. Commissioner of Department of Collegiate Education Pradeep P said the admission module under the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) model was launched this year.

The students should be guided by respective colleges on choosing two core subjects and one open elective. Awareness is being created among the students and teaching faculties on the NEP. University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya presiding over the programme said a PG centre will come with an Advanced Study Centre in Belapu from next academic year.

University has submitted a proposal to the government on setting up Dr V S Acharya Centre for Coastal Development Studies. If the government sanctions at least Rs 5 crore, then the university can take up studies on coastal development through the centre. MU's sixth constituent college in Moodbidri was also inaugurated on the occasion.