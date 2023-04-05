Never thought BJP govt will give me Padma award; PM Modi proved me wrong, says Muslim artist from Karnataka

Never thought BJP will give me Padma: Muslim artist

The PM reciprocated veteran Bidri craft artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri's gratitude with a namaste and a smile

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 23:03 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri as he arrives to receive Padma Shri for Art during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who received Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was wrong in believing that the BJP government would not honour him with the prestigious civilian award.

After the ceremony to confer the Padma award was over at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with the awardees.

Padma awards conferred on Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mahalanabis, Sudha Murty, Keeravaani

When Modi wished Quadri and shook hands, he told the Prime Minister: "I was expecting a Padma award during the UPA government, but I did not get it. When your government came, I thought now the BJP government will not give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I expressed my sincere gratitude to you".

The Prime Minister reciprocated Quadri with a namaste and a smile.

The Home Minister also witnessed the interaction with a smile.

