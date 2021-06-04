New academic year to begin from July 1 in Karnataka

The first term of the schooling for the 2021-22 academic year will be from July 1 to October 9

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 00:48 ist
Students wearing face masks attend a class after the authorities reopened schools, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at a government school in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI File Photo

The department of public instruction (DPI) on Friday announced that the 2021-221 academic year will begin from July 1.  

In a detailed circular to all the districts, the department said that the new year will begin from July 1 and all the schools have been directed to hold the admission process from June 15 to August 31.

All schools in Karnataka have been directed by the DPI to display the details of fee structure, availability of seats and other admission details on the notice board. Besides, schools have been asked to take appropriate measures for starting online classes.

The first term of the schooling for the 2021-22 academic year will be from July 1 to October 9. The second term will be held from October 21 to April 30, 2022. A total of 223 academic days have been made available to the schools during this academic year.

