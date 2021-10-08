New book explores Shivarama Karanth's life and works

New book explores Kannada literary icon Shivarama Karanth's life and works

The book throws light on the intimate side of Karanth’s life and highlights the contribution of his wife Leela Karanth in his illustrious journey

Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 02:22 ist
(From left) Writers Shobha Narayan, Malavika Kapur, Ullas Karanth, Kshama Rao and former bureaucrat Chiranjeevi Singh at the release of the book 'Growing Up Karanth' in Bengaluru on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

Rich tributes were paid to Kannada literary icon and thinker K Shivarama Karanth on Friday.

The occasion was the soft launch of his new memoir, written by his children Malavika Kapur, K Ullas Karanth, and Kshama Rau. It’s called ‘Growing Up Karanth’.

Held at Bangalore International Centre, the event started with a montage on Karanth’s life, followed by speeches.

“Karanth had a forbidding public image. But he was affectionate in private life. He also had a dry sense of humour,” former bureaucrat Chiranjiv Singh shared in a panel discussion where he spoke alongside the Jnanpith laureate's children.

The book throws light on the intimate side of Karanth’s life and highlights the contribution of his wife Leela Karanth in his illustrious journey.

The 90-minute event was attended by his ardent followers, mostly in their silver years. Historian Ramachandra Guha was also present.

