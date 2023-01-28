New Budget nears, but 132 promises from last year unkept

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is working on an “election budget” for the 2023-24 fiscal, several key programmes he announced last year, including the establishment of a cooperative bank for milk producers and the creation of Karnataka institutes of technology (KITs), have not materialised.

Last year, Bommai presented his maiden budget as the finance minister. The Budget, with a size of Rs 2.65 lakh crore, had 391 announcements of which 52 were policy statements. Of the remaining 339 actionable promises, government orders have been issued for 207 and another 132 are yet to be implemented, according to details furnished at a review meeting Bommai chaired recently.

The government had promised the Ksheera Samruddhi Sahakara Bank for milk producers to get hassle-free loans. A proposal has been submitted to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has sought more information, which the Karnataka Milk Federation is furnishing, according to the review document. In April last year, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had launched the bank’s logo. Similarly, a Gomatha Cooperative Society to market cow produce has not seen the light of day.

The ‘Stree Samarthya Scheme’ of financial assistance to self-help groups to benefit 3.9 lakh women is awaiting its launch. Likewise, Bommai has yet to fix a date to inaugurate Raitha Shakti, a Rs 500-crore scheme under which farmers will get Rs 250 per acre as diesel subsidy.

It is said that Bommai has lined up some launches in February keeping in mind the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.

Another initiative that Bommai has spoken of several times in public is the plan to upgrade seven engineering colleges to Karnataka Institutes of Technology on the lines of IIT. This remains undone. New curriculum in schools as per NEP has not been done. Bommai had promised hobli-level ‘model schools’ for which authorities are still identifying schools that can be upgraded.

On-priority housing for homeless SC, ST, nomads and gender minorities is also pending.

59 per cent expenditure

The Bommai administration has achieved 59.80 per cent expenditure up to January in the current fiscal, according to the government’s Avalokana portal. The lowest expenditure is in the IT/BT department at 18 per cent. The agriculture department has clocked 31 per cent expenditure.