New civil aviation policy to help flying at affordable prices in Karnataka

The chief minister announced that a new Civil Aviation Policy will be formulated in the state. The policy aims to make flying accessible at affordable prices and promote tourism, industries and air transport of goods, he said.

Siddaramaiah said the government will develop airstrips in Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru with an intention to promote tourism, industrial sector and to aid disaster management.

“The Vijayapura airport will be operationalised this year,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to inspect aircraft, carry out maintenance



Siddaramaiah said the government will formulate a policy to facilitate distribution network of natural gas.

“The policy will facilitate uniform laying charges across the state,” he added.

The CM said an all-weather deep water greenfield port will be developed in Keni in Uttara Kannada district under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model to promote port-based industries.

“Feasibility report will be prepared for the development of a multi-purpose port in Manki of Uttar Kannada district,” he added.

He said desilting will be taken up in Malpe, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Kundapura and Belikeri ports once in two years and that the government is in the process of preparing a detailed action plan to improve commercialisation and sustainable functioning of minor ports.

Siddaramaiah said the government will strengthen the integrated coastal management committee to maintain natural fishing ports in good condition.

The chief minister said the government will invest Rs 8,766 crore to complete ongoing railway projects of a total length of 1,110 km in the state.

“The government will focus on completing construction of railway overbridges and underpasses at a cost of Rs 803 crore to ensure safety of commuters,” he said.