New coronavirus cases in Karnataka drop below 10,000-mark

For the first time since Tuesday, the state’s Covid-19 numbers dropped below the 10,000-mark on Sunday. The state reported 9,523 new cases in the day.

There is a 24-hour lag in the government’s reporting of the latest case number to the public. This boosts the state’s total number of active cases to 1,20,270, which is only 659 cases more than the number of active cases recorded on Saturday as 10,107 people were also discharged on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban reported 49% of the new cases revealed on Sunday. The rest of the new caseloads were strewn across the state’s 29 remaining districts, with the next highest numbers being in Mysuru (541), followed by Hassan 463, Chitradurga 378 and Belgavi 331.

The state also registered 75 new deaths on Sunday with Bengaluru Urban alone accounting for 24. Mysuru district saw 11 fatalities while Kolar reported 5 deaths. The majority of the deaths are a few days old.

The youngest fatality was a 39-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada with a fever and cough. She died on Sunday in a private hospital four days after being identified as Covid-19 positive.

The oldest fatality is a 97-year-old woman in Bengaluru Urban with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), who died on October 9 at a private hospital, four days after being diagnosed with the disease. She was also ailing from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

On Sunday, 99,923 Covid tests were carried out in the state, which is much lower than the 1.08 lakh tests being conducted on an average since October 6. In Bengaluru, however, the testing numbers have been climbing. On Sunday, 44,679 tests were conducted.

Over the last seven days, the Palike has conducted an average of 42,333 tests, which is significantly higher than the 32,306 tests conducted on average per day over the previous seven-day period from September 28 to October 4.

The concentration of new cases in Bengaluru were highest in Yelahanka and West Zone (both of which reported a 16% share). According to calculations as per the official data, the city’s positivity rate is 10.35%.