New Covid-19 strain: Karnataka accounts for 35% of India’s cases

Seven UK returnees to Karnataka have tested positive for the new virus strain. With this, the state accounts for 35% of India’s cases of new coronavirus mutant strain that was first reported in the United Kingdom in September

In addition to three patients, who were found to have the new virus strain, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, four members of a Shivamogga family - all UK returnees - have tested positive for the new strain of the virus, on Wednesday. In all, there are two men, two women, and three paediatric patients with the new strain. A four-year-old boy is the youngest to have the new virus strain in the state.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters, “Out of 107 Covid positive UK returnees, 20 have the new mutant virus, eight in Delhi and seven in Karnataka. Everyone must follow government guidelines to contain the new variant. Institutional quarantine must strictly adhere

with.”

Shivamogga District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said, “A 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife, and their two children have tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus. They came to Shivamogga on the morning of December 22 and were in home isolation.”

“The following day when they tested positive, they were shifted to the district hospital. Their only primary contact has tested negative and is under surveillance. Before they came to Shivamogga, they’ve met two families in another district and we’ve shared this information with the said district,” the DHO added.

In all, five passengers who arrived from the UK to Shivamogga are Covid positive, out of whom, four have the UK strain.

“This fifth passenger, who arrived in Bhadravati on December 3, had nine primary contacts. Three are Covid positive. They’re under hospital care. Six primary contacts are in institutional quarantine,” Dr Suragihalli said.

He added, the man in question tested Covid positive after 21 days of arrival on December 23, which indicates local transmission. Also, he travelled from the US to the UK for a connecting flight. He did not go outside the UK airport. “Though the three primary contacts have no relation with anyone with the UK strain, we have sent their samples to NIMHANS for genetic sequencing on Tuesday,” he added.