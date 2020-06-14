New date for DKS coronation soon

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that the date for his official coronation as the president will be announced in a day or two.

"After discussion with senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, S R Patil and working presidents, a date for the event will be announced," he said. Shivakumar, who was appointed KPCC president in March, is yet to be officially coronated and had accused the government of deliberately delaying his Prathigna Dina.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had granted permission to hold the event on Thursday, June 11, after the government denied to Shivakumar the permission thrice, for organising the event.

Shivakumar also took part in a series of puja ceremonies held at the new KPCC building, for which the construction was restarted recently.