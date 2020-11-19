New district splits people along taluk lines

The decision of the government on splitting Ballari district has given raise to new set of demands. The people of several taluks of the undivided district now want themselves to be included in the newly carved out district.

The people of Kudligi and Sandur taluk have sought that they be brought under Vijayanagara district.

While welcoming the formation of new district, JD(S) district president N T Bommanna said that Kudligi should be included in Vijayanagar district. He said that the formation of new district would have no meaning if Kudligi was not included in it. He even warned of launching a protest if Kudligi was left out from the new district.

Meanwhile, Srishaila Aldalli, the leader of Janasangrama Parishad said that the new district would be "unscientific" if Sandur, situated at a distance of 28 km from Hosapete was not included.

In a Facebook post, he stated that Sandur was close to Hosapete than Ballari and it would be easy for Sandur residents to travel to the district headquarters.