New Kannada Sahitya Parishat app to boost memberships

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has launched a mobile app that will offer a slew of services, including membership facility.

This is aimed at reaching the target of enrolling one crore new members in the next five years. Currently, there are 3.5 lakh members.

The app, which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched earlier this week, will allow membership registrations.

KSP president Mahesh Joshi said the app has received "tremondus response". Six hours after the app's launch, the premier literary body got 600 new members, he said.

"Thousands of Kannadigas across the world have inquired about the app and several of them have already registered," Joshi said.

Some people have complained about difficulties in registration while others pointed out gramatical errors, which Joshi said will be set right in next couple of days.

"All these years, one had to physically go all the way to the KSP office to get the membership done. Now, they can sit at home and do the same using the mobile app. Soon after the registration, members will get a soft copy of the Smart ID card. The physical card will be sent to members within 45 days of the registration," Joshi said.

To make membership affordable, the KSP has reduced the fee from Rs 500 to Rs 250. Also, to make memberships attractive, the body has introduced smart cards containing a chip. This will cost Rs 150.

The app, available on the Google Play Store, will also allow renewal of membership and provide information about the upcoming Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri.