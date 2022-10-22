New Karnataka govt engineering colleges to offer AI, data science courses

The two new government engineering colleges admitting students this academic year will offer only new-age courses.

The state government has started new engineering colleges: one at Nargund in Gadag and another in Bidar district. They offer only three courses.

As per the details provided by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), these new colleges will offer artificial intelligence (AI), data science and computer science with an intake of 120.

Considering the increasing demand for AI and Data Science, the government has decided to offer only such courses. "Instead of opening all courses and seats going vacant, we have decided to offer the courses that are in demand," said an official from the Technical Education department.

The government is also hiring teachers who are experts in these subjects. "The artificial intelligence and data science courses are not available in many colleges and this will help to attract students to government colleges," the official added.

VTU Vice Chancellor Prof Vidyashankar told DH: "Artificial intelligence is in high demand. In most of the fields, including automobile, mechanical, medical, artificial intelligence is the future. Hence, we introduced the same in our new colleges."