New labour policy soon: Murugesh Nirani

The state government will introduce a new policy in which labour-intensive employment generators will be given priority, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Tuesday.

"We are introducing a new labour policy, where special concessions will be given to industries or investors, who create labour-oriented jobs," Nirani said during an interaction with reporters.

The proposed labour policy was sent back for "fine tuning" when it last came before the Cabinet. The policy will be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting, Nirani said.

The Affidavit-Based Clearance (ABC) system, according to Nirani, is getting good response from investors. The ABC was introduced last year allowing investors to start operations without without waiting for approvals from various departments. Industries will have a three-year window to get approvals.

The government is working on reviving sick industries, Nirani said. "If any unit was working fine two years before it got declared sick, we will execute a sale deed of its land. However, no real estate activity will be allowed. The land should be used for the purpose the industry was set up for," Nirani explained.

'Walk to Work' concept

Nirani said the government is developing commercial complexes and residential layouts in industrial areas to promote the 'walk to work' concept. The first one is coming up in Tumakuru. According to the minister, 15% of KIADB land will be set aside for residential layouts and commercial complexes, schools, hospitals and so on. "This will help people working with the industries to stay in the premises and cut down travel time," he said.