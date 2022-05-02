New language bogey for political survival: Bommai slams Ajit Pawar over border row

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Karnataka is thinking of how it can claim Kannada-speaking areas in the neighbouring Maharashtra even as he slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for raking up the language-border issue again and again.

Bommai was responding to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s statement Sunday that his state would continue to support the fight of Marathi-speaking people residing in areas bordering Karnataka to become a part of Maharashtra.

"There are Kannada-speaking areas in Maharashtra and we are also thinking of how to get them," Bommai told reporters.

Hitting back at Maharashtra Deputy CM's remark, Bommai said that the 'language bogey' was just a tactic to drive the focus away from political crisis in the state. "There’s a political crisis in Maharashtra. They rake up the language and border issues for their political survival. The border is already decided and our stand is clear. Even they know that. There’s no question of giving even one inch of our land," Bommai said.

"I strongly urge Maharashtra politicians not to use the language bogey for their political acts," he said.

The border issue is very clear, we stand firmly by our decisions & they also know it. I strongly urge the politicians of Maharashtra not to use this language bogey in their political acts: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/JrxR7on1PI — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) youth wing president Shubham Shelke, in a social media post, demanded Belagavi, Nippani, Karwar, Bidar and Bhalki to be "united" with Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has, on linguistic grounds, laid claim on Belagavi (Belgaum), a part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency that is currently one of Karnataka’s largest districts.

