New law soon to make Kannada 'legally mandatory', says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Assembly on Wednesday that a new law to make Kannada "legally mandatory" and increase the usage of the language will be introduced.

Bommai made the announcement in response to protests by the JD(S) against Hindi Diwas.

"We’re bringing a law so that Kannada usage increases. For the first time, we'll bring a law to make Kannada legally mandatory," Bommai said.

"So far, we’ve been talking about Kannada being mandatory. There are several committees and an authority as well. But, they don't have a legal framework. We're bringing a law that will protect Kannada and Kannadigas," he said.

Bommai was referring to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, which aims to give teeth to efforts on giving primacy to Kannada.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), Karnataka will offer the engineering course in Kannada, Bommai said.

"It has started and one semester is done. We’ve encouraged engineering in Kannada, something that wasn’t done before," he said, adding, "We’re also focussing on non-Kannadigas learning Kannada."

JD(S) protest

Earlier in the day, JD(S) lawmakers staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha against celebrating Hindi Diwas.

"Our party’s stand is that there are over 56 languages in this country, but of late, an attempt is being made to create an atmosphere where it is one nation, one language. Every state language has a sentimental value and history. There shouldn't be any force," Kumaraswamy said in the Assembly.

Allaying fears, Bommai said there is no scope for any one language to be imposed.

"India is a union of states comprising several languages and cultures," Bommai said.

"The PM himself has said that all regional languages are national languages. Our government is committed to the protection and growth of Kannada. There’s no question of compromise," he said.