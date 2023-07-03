New LOP, Karnataka president appointment : ‘Keep BSY happy’ BJP’s mantra

The BJP high command is trying to keep party veteran B S Yediyurappa in good humour, while attempting to strike a caste balance in selecting the new leader of the Opposition (LoP) and the state unit chief, with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in mind.

The BJP has appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade as observers to seek opinion from party MLAs, before taking a call on the new LoP.

“Whatever be the MLAs’ opinion, ultimately Yediyurappa’s opinion will be considered as the top leadership does not want to antagonize the Lingayat leader, as they are depending on him to win maximum seats from Karnataka in 2024,” sources in the party said.

Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday.

Shah reportedly told the former CM that the party top brass would consult him again if required, after receiving the observers’ report, on the appointments.

This shows how much the BJP depends on Yediyurappa to woo Lingayats for the Lok Sabha elections, as it faces an uphill task in 2024 to retain its 2019 tally of 25 from the state, said a senior leader in the party.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is the frontrunner for the post of leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, with Yediyurappa’s backing.

Appointing Bommai, a Lingayat, as LoP will help send a strong message to the Lingayats. Also Bommai is someone with administrative and legislative experience.

Sources say the RSS is in favour of nominating former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal as the LoP. But the BJP top brass is worried that Yatnal’s appointment may not go down well with the Yediyurappa camp.

There are also some backing Ediga leader and former minister Sunil Kumar as LoP.

Hubballi-Dharwad west MLA Arvind Bellad, a Lingayat leader, can emerge as a compromise candidate for the post of LOP as he also has the backing of RSS, sources said.

If the party decides to appoint a Lingayat leader as LoP, the post of state party president could go to a Vokkaliga leader. It is said that Yediyurappa is keen on getting an organizational position - like state general secretary - for his younger son and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra.

He is reportedly ready to back former ministers C N Ashwath Narayana, R Ashoka or Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje or Sunil Kumar for the post of state unit president.

Party leaders are aware that the former CM may have reservations about BJP national general secretary C T Ravi being picked for the post of state unit president, though he has the backing of the RSS.

There was an impression among many leaders that Lingayats, who are considered BJP’s strong votebank, did not back the party completely in the recent Assembly elections, as the community was upset with the removal of Yediyurappa.