New Mangalore Port sets record with largest container parcel vessel

The New Mangalore Port (NMP) achieved a milestone of vessel call by the highest ever parcel size of 2,689 TEUs (Twenty Equipment Units) at the port on Saturday.

The record was set with the arrival of ‘MSC Makoto II,’ a Panama-flagged container vessel, at NMP Berth No.14 today, carrying 1,210 TEUs of import containers and 1,479 TEUs of export containers, a release from the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) here said.

Operations had commenced on Berth No.14 at the port, mechanised under PPP model with JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Private Limited, in March 2022.

Through the port’s policy interventions like fixed window for berthing and various initiatives for commercial inducement to promote containerised handling, coupled with improved productivity through the mechanised terminal, the port has emerged as the frontrunner in container handling in the region, catering to the growing demands of domestic and international trade.

The latest achievement highlights the port’s strategic vision and flawless execution, demonstrating its efficiency, capacity, and commitment to enhancing trade operations, the release said.

NMPA chairman A V Ramana said the port authority is thrilled to announce the call by the vessel carrying the highest parcel size of 2,689 TEUs of containers at Berth No.14. "This milestone showcases our commitment to deliver world-class services to our esteemed clients. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support from our stakeholders. The NMP remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, and we will continue to invest in modernising our infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the trade community," he said.

As NMP continues to strengthen its position as a leading maritime trade hub, it remains focused on further expanding its capacity, enhancing operational efficiency and providing unmatched services to its customers.

The port’s achievements in container handling at Berth No.14 through JSW underscore its determination to contribute to the growth and development of the regional and national economy, the release said.