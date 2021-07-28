New ministers’ team will be ready within a week: Kateel

New ministers’ team will be ready within a week: Kateel

On whether 'migrant' legislators will be accommodated in the Cabinet, he said that the high command would take a call

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2021, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 13:42 ist
New Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa and Governor Gehlot. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

A new Council of Ministers under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be sworn in within a week, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters following the swearing-in ceremony of Bommai, he said that appointing ministers to the state Cabinet was left to the discretion of the CM. "He will take a decision in consultation with BJP high command," Kateel said.

On whether 'migrant' legislators will be accommodated in the Cabinet, he said that the high command would take a call.

Meanwhile, MTB Nagaraj — among the migrants from the Congress-JD(S) coalition — said that he was confident that the party and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would fulfill their promise and continue those who joined from Congress and JD(S) in the Cabinet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Congress
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Father-son duo who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duo who occupied CM’s chair

Is 'Metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Is 'Metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

 