New ministers’ team will be ready within a week: Kateel

A new Council of Ministers under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be sworn in within a week, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters following the swearing-in ceremony of Bommai, he said that appointing ministers to the state Cabinet was left to the discretion of the CM. "He will take a decision in consultation with BJP high command," Kateel said.

On whether 'migrant' legislators will be accommodated in the Cabinet, he said that the high command would take a call.

Meanwhile, MTB Nagaraj — among the migrants from the Congress-JD(S) coalition — said that he was confident that the party and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would fulfill their promise and continue those who joined from Congress and JD(S) in the Cabinet.