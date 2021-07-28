New ministers’ team will be ready within a week: Kateel

A new Council of Ministers under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be sworn in within a week, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said.
Speaking to reporters following the swearing-in ceremony of Bommai, he said that appointing ministers to the state Cabinet was left to the discretion of the CM. "He will take a decision in consultation with BJP high command," Kateel said.
On whether 'migrant' legislators will be accommodated in the Cabinet, he said that the high command would take a call.
Meanwhile, MTB Nagaraj — among the migrants from the Congress-JD(S) coalition — said that he was confident that the party and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would fulfill their promise and continue those who joined from Congress and JD(S) in the Cabinet.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube