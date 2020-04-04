New mysterious COVID-19 patient cluster from Delhi's Shahdara detected in Mysuru

Karnataka saw the largest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in a single day on Saturday with 16 fresh cases reported. Four of these cases were of people who travelled to Delhi in January much before the Tablighi Jamaat happened.

The state is looking at a new patient cluster being formed in Mysuru with these four testing positive for the virus as they are residents of Shahdara in Delhi who arrived in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur on January 27th. "They were a group of 11 who had arrived in the city and then travelled to Mysuru. When the Tablighi Jamaat congregation contact tracing happened, they too were traced and quarantined in Mysuru. When their samples were taken, they tested positive," said an IAS officer involved with contact tracing.

Asked if they had possibly contracted the infection at the quarantined facility in Mysuru where they were housed with COVID-19 suspects, the official said he cannot jump to conclusions.

"Somebody came to pick them up in Bengaluru. We are yet to trace that person," he said. There are two other patients in Mysuru that the department has no clue about. "Detailed investigation is underway," is all that the official said.

Two new Tablighi Jamaat attendees turn positive

Two new Tablighi Jamaat attendees tested positive on Saturday. With this, out of 144 COVID-19 cases in the state, 16 are those that got infected at the Jamaat, said S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, and COVID-19 spokesperson in the state. Out of 380 samples collected, 16 have turned positive, 198 have turned out to be negative. 214 samples reports have been received.

Out of the eight other cases, P129 is a 21-year-old household from Bengaluru who worked for P58. P130 is a 57-year-old from the city who is P58's father. P131 is the son of P101. "P101's daughter in law had gone abroad. But she has tested negative," Kumar said. P132 returned from Dubai on March 17th. P133 is from Kochi who had gone to Germany. With this, cases in Bengaluru Urban went up to 55, Mysuru to 28, Dakshina Kannada to 12 and Bidar to 10.