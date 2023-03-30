New quotas: Karnataka government issues orders, pontiff meets CM

The BJP government has issued orders giving effect to the state’s new reservation policy, including moving Muslims to the 10 per cent EWS pool.

Three separate orders have been issued: one hiking OBC reservation for Lingayats and Vokkaligas, moving Muslims to the EWS category and recommending the union government to provide internal quotas for Scheduled Castes (SC).

Muslims in Karnataka had 4 per cent reservation under Category 2B in the OBC list.

In the EWS order, the government referred to a February 2010 judgement by the Andhra Pradesh High Court striking down the reservation for Muslims as “unsustainable” and “in violation of Articles 14, 15(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution”.

The government also argued that when Category 2B was introduced for Muslims, there was “neither any recommendation by anybody nor was there any empirical data nor any material for granting them the said status”.

The government further pointed out that minorities have “adequate protection” under the Constitution.

The 4 per cent Muslim reservation has been distributed equally among Vokkaligas and Lingayats - they get two percentage points each. An order has been issued giving effect to Category 2C (Vokkaligas and others) having 6 per cent reservation and Category 2D (Veerashaiva-Lingayats and others) having 7 per cent reservation.

Seer meets CM

Panchamasali pontiff Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and received a copy of the order.

The pontiff also criticised Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and said his party, if voted to power, can provide “justice” to communities.

“It’s wrong to use the word ‘snatch’ when it comes to reservation,” the pontiff said. He was accompanied by Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Having faced protests by Banjaras outside his Shikaripura residence, former BJP chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday stressed that the government’s decision to recommend internal reservation among SCs had not done injustice to any community.

“Banjaras or any other community. like Bhovis, Korachas or Koramas, need not be upset,” he said and pointed out that Banjaras have 4.5 per cent out of the 17 per cent SC reservation. “This is a better deal,” he said, adding that he’s talking to community leaders to clarify.

The government order also specifies that there is no proposal to delete Bhovi, Banjara, Korama and Koracha from the SC list. Further, it stated that the A J Sadashiva Commission report is now “closed”.

Reassuring Muslims, Yediyurappa also the 4 per cent reservation was doing “more harm than good” to them.