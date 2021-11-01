New rules to help industries: Nirani

New rules to help industries: Nirani

Nirani was addressing a roundtable meeting organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:33 ist
Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH file photo

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani recently said the government would frame new rules under which prices of land for industrial activity do not exceed 10-15% of the actual value.

Nirani was addressing a roundtable meeting organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

The minister also said the new rules would help manufacturing industries obtain the sale deed of the land allotted in 10-15 days after they start setting up shop. “This will avoid delay in starting industrial projects and we’re coming up with ground-breaking measures to fast-track the process,” he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

murugesh nirani
Karnataka
industries

Related videos

What's Brewing

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

 