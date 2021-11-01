New rules to help industries: Nirani

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani recently said the government would frame new rules under which prices of land for industrial activity do not exceed 10-15% of the actual value.

Nirani was addressing a roundtable meeting organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

The minister also said the new rules would help manufacturing industries obtain the sale deed of the land allotted in 10-15 days after they start setting up shop. “This will avoid delay in starting industrial projects and we’re coming up with ground-breaking measures to fast-track the process,” he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: