New sand policy soon: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that he has suggested the officials to prepare a sand policy draft and that the new policy would be implemented soon.

"There's a confusion among the stakeholders due to multiple sand policies in the state. Hence there's a need for one comprehensive and inclusive policy," the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark the inauguration of civic works worth Rs 96.97 crore in Shiggaon and Savanur taluks.

"A sand policy was formulated when C C Patil was the Mines and Geology minister. The officials will look into the said policy while preparing the draft. The government will make sand easily accessible to state projects, beneficiaries of Ashraya and other housing schemes and common man," Bommai said.