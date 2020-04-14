'New timetable for SSLC exam after lockdown ends'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 14 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 22:44 ist

The revised timetable for SSLC and second year PU (one subject) examinations will be announced after the end of lockdown period.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that students and parents need not worry about exams. "We are working in the interest of students and once the timetable is finalised I will personally announce it" he said.

Following the extension of lockdown up to May 3, Suresh Kumar said the timetables will not be announced now. The examinations will be conducted only after everything comes to normalcy.

The minister told students and parents to be careful about rumours about online classes. "There were reports about online classes for SSLC students from the department. But there is no such initiative from the department," he said.

new timetable
SSLC
