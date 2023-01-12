New website for K'taka school exam board

New website for K'taka school exam board

It contains info pertaining to the SSLC and PUC examinations

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 06:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka School Examination Assessment Board (KSEAB) has got a new website.

For queries and updates related to SSLC and PUC examinations, students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders can visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

