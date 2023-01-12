New website for K'taka school exam board

The Karnataka School Examination Assessment Board (KSEAB) has got a new website.
For queries and updates related to SSLC and PUC examinations, students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders can visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
