New Year starts on a rainy note in South Karnataka

Kickstarting the New Year on a rainy note, the South Interior Karnataka districts witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Friday night and are expected to witness a few spells of isolated rainfall for the next two days.

An upper air circulation forming over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in widespread rainfall in south interior districts, including Bengaluru, according to meteorologists at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"An upper air cyclonic circulation is formed on the Sri Lankan coast and southeastern Bay of Bengal 5.8 kilometre above sea level. Under the influence, eastern districts of the state will receive light rainfall on Friday and Saturday," said Sadananda Adiga, a meteorologist at IMD, Bengaluru.

The districts of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Tumakuru are also expected to receive light rainfall on Saturday as well. Subsequently, dry weather is expected to prevail over these districts for three days. The dry, winter weather conditions are expected to continue in Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka for the next five days.

In Bengaluru, cloudy skies had set in since Friday morning and many parts of the city witnessed light drizzle by early evening and moderate showers by late evening. Several party hoppers who had arrived on the streets for the New Year celebrations were drenched in the unexpected showers.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC), 5 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Mahadevapura zone and the Bommanahalli zone. Cloudy conditions with light rains are expected at various places of Bengaluru over the next two days according to IMD officials.

