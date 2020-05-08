Newly-wed couple drowns

A newly-wed couple slipped and drowned in River Hemavathi while taking a selfie, near Henneli village in the taluk, on Thursday evening.

The deceased are Kritika (23), daughter of Krishnamurty, of the same village and Artheesh (27), son of M R Rudrappagowda of Marehalli, Belur taluk. They had married on March 20. Both, working in Bengaluru, were in the village due to the lockdown.

DySP Gopi said that the couple had gone for a ride on a motorbike. According to the primary reports, they have stopped to take a selfie near a check dam. The soil had turned slippery due to heavy rain. They might have slipped and drowned in the river while taking a photo (selfie), he added.

The jewels worn by the couple were intact and the motorbike was found parked near the dam. Their family members said they were happy and it may not be a suicide.

Kritika's body was found floating in the river and Artheesh's body was found on Friday morning. Postmortem was conducted and bodies handed over to the family. Their relatives claimed that both knew swimming. But a fishnet tied in the water hindered their movement and they could not save themselves, they added. A case has been registered.