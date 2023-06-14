Newlywed couple killed in road accident in Karnataka

The two were on a bike which reportedly collided with a tanker.

PTI
PTI, Vijayapura, Karnataka,
  • Jun 14 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A newlywed couple died in a road accident here on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, Mallu Terdal (31) was travelling with his wife Gayatri (24) on a bike, which collided with a tanker on Solapur bypass road.

They had got married last month, police said. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been launched.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Accident

