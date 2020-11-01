Next one year to be observed as Kannada Action Year: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

A framework will be announced to observe the next one year as 'Kannada Kaayaka Varsha' (Kannada Action Year) as part of efforts to promote Kannada in the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 65th Kannada Rajyotsava here, the CM said, "Kannada Kaayaka Varsha will be celebrated from now on till October 31, 2021." In the age of technology, various creative programmes will be organised in the next one year to preserve and promote Kannada, he said.

"The details of the event to be taken up under the 'Kannada Kaayaka Varsha' programme is in the final stage, which will be made public for implementation," he told the gathering. Noting that Karnataka was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and floods, the Chief Minister said his government faced the challenges boldly.

He expressed his gratitude to the individuals and the various organisations and institutions, which came forward to help the government in these challenging times.