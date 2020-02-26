Next round of cabinet expansion in April : Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said another round of expansion of his cabinet will take place in April and will induct three MLAs including former Minister Umesh Katti.

In the next round of expansion, three berths will be filled by inducting loyal BJP legislators. One among them will be Umesh Katti, the CM told reporters here. However he refused to disclose the other two leaders name, whom he wanted to induct.

The CM, who was here to attend banquet hosted in the honour of US President Donald Trumph at Rashtrapathi Bhavan, said that he will also appoint chairman for boards and corporations.

The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant.

Terming that his government is safe and there is no threat of dissident activities or factionalism, the CM said he have been holding meeting with all the leaders regularly.

To question on why some of BJP MLAs holding meeting at Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar residence in Hubballi recently, the CM said, it was not at all dissident activity. Some MLAs from North Karnataka met Shettar for discussion of their constituency works. Subsequently, they also met me and there is no dissident activities, he said.

Fund to Mahadayi project:

Welcoming the Supreme Court order to the Jal Shakati Ministry to notify the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final order, the CM said his government is keen to implement the project at the earliest.