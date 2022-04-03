NGT-appointed panel suggests detailed probe to identify violations around Chandapura lake

A joint committee set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted to study the pollution in Chandapura lake in Anekal Taluk near Bengaluru has recommended that the state government authorities should take immediate steps to prevent the discharge of untreated effluents into drains.

The panel was set up by the Principal Bench of the NGT after hearing a petition over the pollution of the lake due to the discharge of industrial effluents.

“As per the preliminary investigations carried out by the committee, there is a clear indication of both sewage and industrial contamination in the lakes and drains. However, detailed investigations are required to be carried out to identify the defaulters,” the committee said in its report submitted to NGT.

The lake, at Chandapura town in Anekal taluk, has a total area of 24 acres and at present, its responsibility of maintenance is with the town municipal corporation.

The committee suggested that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board should carry out environmental forensic analysis /pollutant tracer studies at all the drains connected to industrial estates in the catchment area to identify the defaulting industries and initiate action against them.

The panel in its report submitted to the NGT suggested that district administration and local bodies should take steps to carry out mapping in the lake catchment area to identify all the drains carrying mixed effluents and entering the lake and take steps to control the discharge of untreated effluents into the drains.

The local authorities should explore decentralised composting methods for the treatment of municipal solid waste and direct the survey department to identify the encroachment details & mark mean high flood levels and declaration of the buffer zone at Chandapura lake, the panel said.

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) should carry out the mapping of drainage networks for industrial estates in the catchment area in order to ascertain any industrial discharge into the natural water bodies and submit the report to the NGT, the committee recommended.

The Board should explore the possibilities of construction of Common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) within industrial estates with tamper-proof and closed conduit systems for pumping of trade effluents with individual online flowmeters. This will help in tracking the records on the number of effluents being sent to CETPs and identify the illegal discharges, the committee said.

