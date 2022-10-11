NGT suspends green clearance granted to Kaiga plant expansion in Uttara Kannada

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) suspended the environmental clearances granted to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for expansion of Kaiga Generation Station citing procedural lapses.

The Southern Bench of the NGT, comprising judicial member Justice K Ramkrishnan and environment member Satyagopal Korlapati, stated in its order: “The Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to NPCIL for the expansion project of Kaiga Unit 5 & 6 by enhancing from 235 MW to 700 MW by the MoEF & CC (Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change) dated 05.08.2019 is hereby suspended.”

“Till the NPCIL gets its fresh environmental clearances, the project proponent is directed not to commence the commissioning of the project,” the ruling ordered.

The NGT, however, provided a stipulation: “The NPCIL can proceed with the construction of the project subject to the further directions (if any) to be issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest in this regard and at their risk.”

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by Kaiga Anuvidyut Sthaward and Ghataka Virodhi Horata Samiti, Karwar, among others, which challenged the validity of the grant of environmental clearance of August 5, 2019, by the MoEF for the expansion of the capacity of Kaiga Units 5 and 6 from 235 MW to 700 MW each.

The petitioners said that the project falls in the Western Ghats eco-sensitive zone, and setting up a nuclear power project, which is a red category industry, is a threat to the biodiversity of the area.

The NGT also said that the MoEF should issue additional terms of reference to the project proponent, regarding whether project area falls within the eco-sensitive zone of Western Ghats and also how far the project will impact the Kaiga village.

The tribunal then directed the NPCIL to conduct a study about the mitigation measures to be taken to address the issue; hydrological impact assessment before granting consent for the usage of water; about the possible impact of the project on environmentally eco-sensitive zone of the Western Ghats; the impact on water bodies in that area, and the health impact of the people due to atomic radiation from these units.