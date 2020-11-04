NGT widens ambit of firecracker pollution cases beyond NCR, notices to 18 states, UTs

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday expanded the ambit of hearing cases on seeking a ban on firecrackers during Diwali beyond the National Capital Region (NCR) and issued notices to 18 states and Union Territories including Karnataka, where air quality is poor.

The NGT Principal Bench Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that it has already issued notice to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) was seeking their response on whether the use of firecrackers be banned from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment.

With the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) monitoring report noting 122 cities, in 18 states the air quality was beyond the norms fixed as per Air Act during mid-August this year, the Tribunal said, "it may have to consider prohibiting the use of firecrackers to protect the health of the vulnerable groups in these cities."

According to CPCB, in Karnataka cities - Bengaluru, Davangere, Kalburgi, and Hubballi-Dharwad witnessed poor air quality during mid-August this year.

The bench sought response from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The states have to reply urgently by Thursday (November 5), where the bench will further hear the matter.

The bench also noted that Odisha and Rajasthan governments have already issued a notification prohibiting the sale and use of firecrackers.

"Having regard to further developments such as grievance being raised for the State of MP and States of Odisha and Rajasthan have banned the use of firecrackers in the wake of unsatisfactory air quality, the scope of proceedings may need to be extended beyond NCR so as to suggest that in all the concerned States where air quality is not satisfactory may consider taking action on the pattern of action taken by the States of Odisha and Rajasthan," the bench said.

The green bench was hearing a plea by the Indian Social Responsibility Network, which sought action remedial action against pollution by use of firecrackers during the time air quality is unsatisfactory with a potential severity of Covid-19 pandemic.

The use of green crackers will not remedy the situation. The smoke will choke and may create a gas chamber like situation. It will lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions, and asphyxia, the plea said.