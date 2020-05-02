N'gud cluster: Gupta submits incomplete report

N'gud cluster: Gupta submits incomplete report, cites lack of cooperation

DHNS, Bengalurur,
  • May 02 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 22:38 ist

Senior IAS Officer Harsha Gupta, who was appointed as a special officer to investigate the Covid-19 outbreak at Nanjangud-based Jubilant Pharma Company, returned midway, citing lack of cooperation from a few departments.

The state government had appointed Gupta to investigate the case on the outbreak of Covid-19 at the pharma company. Out of 90 cases reported in Mysuru, 73 are linked to the company. 

Gupta told DH that he wrote to a few departments seeking details, but, he had not received any reply from them. "I have worked within my limits and have submitted the report. There are certain reasons for the incomplete report. There was no pressure over the investigation. I had formed a technical team, including a technical expert from Bengaluru," he said.

Gupta added that he had submitted the report to Karnataka Chief Secretary and Health department.

The officer had sought technical information and guidelines from the Health and a few other departments.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, the district administration had extended its full cooperation for the investigation.

