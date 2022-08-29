NHAI asked to install temporary drains along Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to prevent highway flooding

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install a temporary drainage system along the affected parts of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to prevent waterlogging during rainfall.

Directions were issued to district administrations not to wait for NHAI engineers to clear the water and use state government staff for the purpose. Districts were also asked to be alert to prevent any breach of lake bunds and prevent losses.

Relief of Rs 10,000 will be distributed to households affected by floods within 24 hours, Bommai said.

Bommai said that the highway was inundated as works were under progress. In order to address problems caused due to waterlogging in parts of the highway, police were directed to arrange alternate routes for vehicles.

"I have spoken to the (police) commissioners of Bengaluru and Mysuru, SPs of Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts, and have asked them to coordinate (traffic movement). Directions were issued (Sunday) to arrange alternate routes for vehicles," the CM said.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary was asked to chair a meeting with NHAI officials. "Works are incomplete in some stretches due to which the stretch of roads were inundated. Temporary drains are required," Bommai said. Instead of waiting for NHAI engineers to address the problems, districts have been asked to take all measures to clear water from the road.

The CM said that he has also sought a report on losses to crop and property from DCs and instructed them to provide Rs 10,000 compensation for the affected. Surveys of collapsed houses in different parts of the state should be carried out and first instalment of compensation should be provided at the earliest.

As almost all lakes in Karnataka were full due to incessant rainfall from the last six months, Bommai said that district administrations were asked to monitor the water bodies. "If rains continue, there are fears that the lakes could breach. Measures should be taken to secure them and ensure that this does not happen," he said.