NHAI can review decision on FASTags: Ratna Prabha

Ratna Prabha, the former Chief Secretary of Karnataka and founder president of UBUNTU, asked NHAI to review their decision on FASTags in the interest of common passengers, on Wednesday.

She said in a tweet, "NHAI has introduced fast Tags at Bluru airport and closed 4-5 toll gates without notice to passengers as a result vehicles are stuck for 20-30 mins at the toll gates & passengers are missing their flights.can they review their decision in the interest of common passengers pl."