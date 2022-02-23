NIA probe: Let police finish investigation, says Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a decision on entrusting the probe on the killing of a Bajrang Dal worker in Shivamogga to the NIA will be taken only after the police complete their ongoing investigation.

“Firstly, some arrests have been made and investigation is on. Based on what is found, a decision will be made on how the investigation should continue or who should do it. We should allow the police to do their probe,” Bommai told reporters.

Bommai is under pressure from party colleagues for a wider probe into the killing of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal worker. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has asked for an NIA probe whereas BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya demanded a case be booked under the UAPA.

“Our top priority right now is to keep peace and maintain law and order. There’s a curfew now. After 2-3 days when normalcy is restored and depending on what emerges from the questioning of those arrested, the next steps will be decided,” he said.

Responding to the Congress's allegation that the Shivamogga violence, caused due to defying of prohibitory orders against taking out a procession, was “state-sponsored”, Bommai said: “Congress speaks from the experience of having done state-sponsored violence in the past.”

