NICE project: HDK to approach PM Modi with documents

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has decided to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding irregularities in the execution of the Bengaluru Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) by the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE).

Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy said he would release documents related to NICE irregularities in New Delhi.

"I have complete documents regarding the NICE scam and even reports from various committees recommending action against the company. I am seeking the PM's appointment to submit all the documents," Kumaraswamy said.

Also Read | HDK demands CBI probe into NICE project

"If the PM is committed to stopping corruption, let him take up the NICE issue," Kumaraswamy said.

Referring to threat calls received by senior Congress lawmaker T B Jayachandra for raising the NICE issue in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy said: "Who is giving life threats to Jayachandra? I would like to request Jayachandra to break his silence. I have a lot of respect for him. I request him not to be a puppet...he has submitted an honest report. Let him speak up."

Countering Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing him of 'hit-and-run', Kumaraswamy shot back: "Chief Minister, better be careful while talking about me. I've not run away. I'm very much here. I'll expose the government with full documents."

'Rs 1,000 crore in transfers'

Continuing his tirade about corruption, Kumaraswamy claimed that over Rs 1,000 crore has exchanged hands during transfers. He even demanded the government to verify the CCTV footage of the Police Mess and release it to the public to know who attended the meeting along with senior police officers to discuss transfers.

In another allegation, Kumaraswamy targeted a senior minister. "The minister from Bengaluru met BBMP officials and fixed a percentage to release Rs 710 crore for works done by contractors during the previous government. It is said that a commission of 10 per cent for 2019-20 and 15 per cent for 2020-21 has been fixed," he claimed.

Responding to Siddaramaiah's comment about him not releasing the contents of the pen drive that he flashed, Kumaraswamy said: "I'm ready to release it. But, if you have courage, tell me what action you will initiate against those involved?"

Kumaraswamy dared the Karnataka State Contractors Association president D Kempanna to come clean on the cuts fixed by the Congress government.