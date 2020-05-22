Night bus service soon: Minister

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday said night bus service had resumed at several parts of the state and soon the same would be extended across the state.

"The Centre will release a fresh set of guidelines on May 30. Based on it, we will take a decision on extending night bus service," Savadi said during his visit to Hosapete central bus stand. The private bus service will start in the next two to three days. The operators are allowed to hike ticket fares up to 15%, he said.