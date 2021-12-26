Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28 in view of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The state government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant on Sunday.

More to follow...

