Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

The curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 26 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 10:56 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28 in view of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The state government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant on Sunday.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

 