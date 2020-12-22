Night curfew not required in Karnataka, says CM

Night curfew not required in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that he would meet the CM later in the day to discuss whether night curfew was required

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 14:33 ist

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Tuesday, said that the government had no immediate plans to impose a night curfew, following alerts over a new strain of coronavirus.

Responding to queries on whether Karnataka government would emulate Maharastra in declaring night curfew, Yediyurappa stated that it was not required under the current circumstances.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that he would meet the CM later in the day to discuss whether night curfew was required.

Sudhakar further said that officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had communicated with him yesterday saying that there was no need to worry about the new strain, but precautionary measures were essential. 

"The Ministry has asked us to review the situation in the wake of night curfew announced by few states and take a final call in consultation with the CM," he said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 22

Yediyurappa assured that the government will implement strict protocols for passengers arriving from international destinations. "We will allow them only after testing," he said.

"The central government has issued an alert already and people should follow precautionary measures to contain the virus spread", he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bengaluru
BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

 