Night curfew not required in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Tuesday, said that the government had no immediate plans to impose a night curfew, following alerts over a new strain of coronavirus.

Responding to queries on whether Karnataka government would emulate Maharastra in declaring night curfew, Yediyurappa stated that it was not required under the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that he would meet the CM later in the day to discuss whether night curfew was required.

Sudhakar further said that officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had communicated with him yesterday saying that there was no need to worry about the new strain, but precautionary measures were essential.

"The Ministry has asked us to review the situation in the wake of night curfew announced by few states and take a final call in consultation with the CM," he said.

Yediyurappa assured that the government will implement strict protocols for passengers arriving from international destinations. "We will allow them only after testing," he said.

"The central government has issued an alert already and people should follow precautionary measures to contain the virus spread", he added.