Nimhans' yoga courses a global hit during pandemic

The yoga therapy offered by the National Institute for Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) during the pandemic times has turned out to be a hit at both the national the international level.

The institute, which was offering offline inhouse yoga sessions for mental health and neurological issues, switched to online mode in April 2020. Since then, about 20,000 people worldwide have benefited from the online sessions offered by the institute.

As per Nimhans data, about 15,000 adults, 4,000 children and another 1,000 from the USA had benefited from the course.

The sessions were provided free of cost to help the public in their mental and physical well-being during the pandemic.

The yoga sessions are being offered by the Department of Integrative Medicine which has departments like Yoga, Ayurveda and Psychiatry together to treat the patients.

"Since April 2020, we have conducted over 500 online yoga sessions for adults and 100 sessions for children in the age group of 5 to 10 years," explained Dr Nishita, scientist B, Yoga, at Nimhans.

During the yoga sessions, experts from the institute focussed on improving sleep quality, reducing anxiety and stress levels, improving concentration and other issues.

The 45-minute session also trained the participants in pranayama and meditation techniques.

The feedback received by the institute from participants showed that 36% felt they were relaxed and calm after the sessions, 23% said their energy levels had improved, fatigue feeling has reduced and 14% said their concentration level increased.

Dr Kishore Kumar, professor, Ayurveda, at the Department of Integrative Medicine, said, "people can avail our services by registering themselves on our website. This department was set up to work in an integrative way where allopathy, Ayurveda and yoga experts join hands in treating the patients."

The yoga sessions for adults are conducted from 6.50 am to 7.30 am and for kids from 5 pm to 6 pm. In case if they miss out on the sessions, they can visit the recorded videos uploaded on the YouTube channel of the institute.

For details, visit www.nimhansyoga.in