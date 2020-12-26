Nine more UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka, 23 so far

Nine more returnees from the UK tested positive on Saturday taking the total number to 23.

The state government has so far tested 1,434 passengers out of whom reports of 503 are awaited and 908 have tested positive, as per the daily Covid bulletin.

However, as per Health Minister K Sudhakar, 1,638 have been tested out of 2,500 passengers who have returned to the state since November 25.

Karnataka added 857 new Covid- 19 cases and seven related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,15,345 and the toll to 12,051, on Saturday.

The day also saw 964 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are now 13,394 active cases in the state. The recoveries have reached 8,89,881 in the state. As many as 205 patients are in intensive care units.

As many as 471 fresh cases were from Bengaluru Urban district, which also accounted for four deaths. Mysuru was second in the number of cases with 62 cases reported, Dakshina Kannada 34, Tumakuru 32, and Shivamogga 31, followed by others.

A total of 1,36,09,914 samples have been tested so far, out of which 95,552 were tested on Saturday alone.