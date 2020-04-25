Nine new cases take Belagavi tally past 50-mark

Hirebagewadi in the district saw nine people, including an eight-year-old boy and five women, contract novel coronavirus on Saturday. The new cases took the district tally to 54 with Hirebagewadi alone accounting for 25.

All nine cases are the secondary contacts of Patient 128, a 20-year-old man who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, Delhi.

According to district authorities, three men aged 45, 38 and 20, an eight-year-old boy and five women aged between 30 and 80, have contracted virus from P-128, who was discharged from the district hospital, recently.

The Covid-19 hotspots in the district, Hirebagewad and Kuduchi in Raibag, have reported 25 and 18 cases respectively. Six from Belagavi Camp have tested positive for Covid-19 while one case each has been reported from Belagundi, Yelluru, Peeranwadi, Azad Galli and Sankeshwar.

Throat swab samples of 206 people from Hirebagewadi have been sent to lab for examination. Apart from scores of residents, doctors and paramedics of community healthcare centre, cops of local police station and several Asha and anganwadi workers have been placed under quarantine, a doctor told DH.

After a spurt in cases, Hirebagewadi has been completely sealed. The district administration has made arrangements for door-to-door delivery of essentials.

CB’ Pur man tests +ve

An 18-year-old man, a resident of ward-20, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Chikkaballapur on Saturday. The number of Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 18 in the district. The fresh case has been reported after a gap of six days.

On April 23, some youths of Chandanur village in Gauribidanur taluk caught and thrashed three persons when they were illegally transporting beef from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh to Chikkaballapur. The trio were later handed over to the police.

After registering cases, the police kept them at isolation wards at the government hospital in Gauribidanur. Of the three, one person now tested positive.

After the incident, a total of 22 people, seven youths from Chandanur, eight police personnel and 5 Halaganahalli gram panchayat workers, have been quarantined.

2 in Mysuru region

Mysuru and Mandya districts have reported one Covid-19 case each on Saturday. Now, Mysuru has 55 active cases, Mandya 16.

A 50-year-old woman, believed to be a contact of Patient 382, tested positive in Mysuru. The patient is isolated at the designated Covid-19 hospital.

In Mandya, a 37-year-old man tested positive for virus. He is said to have contracted Covid-19 from P-78.