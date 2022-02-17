Nirani invites Taiwanese companies to invest in Karnataka, promises all support

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday invited Taiwanese companies to make investment in the state and promised to extend all the support and cooperation from the government. The Minister offered support during a meeting with the high-level Taiwanese delegation on Thursday here, his office said in a statement.

A high-level Taiwanese delegation headed by Mr Baushaun Ger, Head Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), New Delhi, and Mr Ben Wang, Director General, TECC South – Chennai along with their staff met Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Nirani here and held talks on investment opportunities.

The delegation is on a two-day trip to Karnataka.

"Karnataka and Taiwan share many similarities as both focus on major industries like ESDM, electric vehicles, auto and auto components, healthcare, engineering and machine tools, and innovation. Karnataka is also home to major Taiwanese companies including $30 billion Wistron Corporation, Mediatek, Delta Electronics, and D-Link. So, our state is the ideal destination to make investments," Nirani told the delegation.

Offering the state government's full support and cooperation, the minister told the Taiwanese delegation that Karnataka is an ideal destination to make investments. The minister's office said the Taiwan-based Century Development Corporation (CDC), which develops industrial parks, has finalised a master plan and started developing an industrial park in Bengaluru.

The company has acquired 70 acres of land from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) near Aerospace Park at Devanahalli, where it will accommodate 100 companies from Taiwan.

TEMICO Motors India Pvt Ltd has already started factory construction work in the park.

CDC is established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan and private companies including the TECO Group, the Shinkong Group, the Taishin Group, BES, RSEA, the Fubon Group, and Ascendas. CDC was founded in 1993 and based in Taipei.

