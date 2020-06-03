'Nisarga'-caused rains turn boon for North Karnataka

Intermittent light to moderate rains in North Karnataka caused by 'Nisarga' cyclone which posed a severe threat to Maharashtra has become a blessing in disguise for the region, as it has cut short the harsh summer, and has brought early monsoon-like effect, creating an appropriate situation for farming activities.

Since the last couple of days, the region in receiving rains, along with cloudy weather. This has brought the temperature from around 38 degree Celsius last week to 24 degree Celsius now, bringing relief from soaring temperature. As only a week is left for the expected onset of the annual monsoon in the region, the cyclone-caused rains have brought a kind of early onset of the rainy season.

"We have studied 12 districts in the North Karnataka region, and the situation caused by pre-monsoon showers is good. The cyclone is moving towards North-East, and rains in this region will recede in a day or two, but cloudy weather may continue. We are just in the periphery of the cyclone area, and it is not harmful for north interior Karnataka. Monsoon had already entered Kerala, and it will enter slowly and steadily in the region on June 8 or 9," said Dharwad-based University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Agricultural Meteorology Department head R H Patil.

'Nisarga' and depression effect has brought about 10mm to 27mm rainfall in most of the districts, which is helpful to keep the ground ready for sowing. Monsoon this time is predicted to be normal, with only 2% additional rainfall than the average rainfall, and flood-situation in unlikely this time, Dr Patil added.

Low pollution

Due to good pre-monsoon rains, air pollution, which used to be high during the peak summer, has also come down.

"Due to rains, dust particles do not emerge high, improving air quality. However, water quality may be little affected due to rains, and lakes may get bit contaminated. But, there will be no effect on groundwater, as soil acts as a purifier," said Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) environment officer Vijaykumar Kadakbhavi.

For farmers

Moreover, farmers have kept the fields ready for sowing and some have started sowing activities also.

The pre-monsoon and monsoon showers are likely to help them. Experts observed that pre-monsoon rains have increased the moisture in the soil, which helps the seeds to germinate. With good pre-monsoon showers, the situation prevailing now is as if it is 'early monsoon'

The present climatic condition seems to be perfect for growing soybean, green gram, black gram, and other Kharif season crops. This is a very good situation for farmers this time, said Agriculture Department Joint Director (Dharwad) Rajashekhar Bijapur.

Out of 2.46 lakh hectares of land targetted for sowing in Dharwad district this season, 53,261 hectares are for green gram, 47,054 hectares for cotton, 36,933 hectares for maize, 31,933 hectares for groundnut, and 20,486 hectares for paddy.

The Agriculture Department officials say that sowing has already completed in nearly 5,000 hectares of land especially in Kalghatagi and Dharwad taluks.