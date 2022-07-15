NITK secures 10th rank in NIRF 2022

National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NITK) in Surathkal has achieved the tenth rank in the engineering category and 27th rank in the overall category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022.

NIRF Ranking 22 was released by Union Minister for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

NITK Surathkal has retained 10th rank in the engineering category in NIRF 2022. In the overall category, NITK Surathkal has enhanced its ranking from 32nd in NIRF 2021 to 27th in NIRF 2022.

The ranking in HEIs is being adopted on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception.

NITK Director Prof Udaykumar R Yaragatti congratulated members-BoG, deans, faculty members, staff, research scholars, alumni and students in NITK Surathkal.

NITK signs MoA

NITK Surathkal has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Siemens and 3D engineering LLP for setting up an Rs 80 crore Centre of Excellence (CoE) in digital manufacturing in NITK.

NITK Director Prof Udaykumar R Yaragatti said this centre is coming up with the funding from MoE and grant-in-kind from Siemens and 3D engineering will be the implementation partner.

He said six laboratories under this centre will help in developing skills of our students in domains like Product and Process Digitisation, Product Life Management and Mechatronic Automation, among others.

These trained students will be able to get placement in research organisations like DRDO and ISRO, he added.

Dean (R&C) Prof S M Kulkarni, former dean Prof U Shripath, Mathew from Siemens and Mr Ajay from 3D engineering, among others, were present during the signing of the MoA.