NLS Alumni on Track to be next University VC

The long, drawn-out process of selecting the next Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU appears to be at an end with the selection of Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy, trumping over two others being considered suggested for the position.

With the current VC of the National Law School of India (NLSIU), Venkat Rao, having stepped down from on July 31, following a desire to retire, the executive committee which had been charged with determining which of the three-short listed candidates would serve as his replacement recommended Krishnaswamy on July 23.

Krishnaswamy is a 1998 graduate of NLSIU and is a doctor of philosophy from Oxford University. He is currently a professor of political philosophy at Azim Premji University. If confirmed to the seat of VC by a final sign off required by the Chief Justice of India, who serves as chancellor of NLSIU, Krishnaswamy will become the first alumni of the university to take charge of his own alma mater.

Until the choice of Krishnaswamy is approved, however, Professor Dr M K Ramesh said that he has been appointed Full Additional Vice-Chancellor since August 1.

The other finalists for the post were: SLS Pune Director Sashikala Gurpur and NLU Odisha Vice-Chancellor Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao.

Members of the student body said they were pleased that Krishnaswamy might be the university’s next VC, saying that his concern over student welfare would elevate the standing of the institution.