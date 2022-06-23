NLSIU defends action on sexual harassment complaint

The open letter misrepresents the action taken by the university against the students, it said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 23:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Feminism in India

In a detailed statement, the NLSIU said it has a “strict zero tolerance policy” against sexual harassment and defended its action against the student facilitators.

“The open letter misrepresents the action taken by the university against the students as a failure to take sexual harassment seriously,” it said.

The student facilitators, according to NLSIU, received a correspondence from a person outside the university. “The facilitators then circulated an anonymous statement on behalf of the complainant, detailing the alleged abuse, naming the accused student, and disclosing sensitive personal information,” it said, adding this was a violation of its code.

“NLSIU has never prevented its students from discussing issues of sexual harassment. However, to use NLSIU digital resources to publicly name someone in a matter that would be prejudicial to that person’s reputation is not conducive…” it said.

 

