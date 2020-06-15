No bar on movie, TV show shooting

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 15 2020
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 23:36 ist

The state government clarified on Monday that there was no bar on shooting movies or television shows.

A clarification issued by N Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management), said that the clarification was issued based on a petition by Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy.

"We have said that they are free to shoot or work on post-production, provided they comply with the state operating procedure issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations," he said.

